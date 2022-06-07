NAHCON inaugurates 2022 Hajj Media Team

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday inaugurated the media team for the 2022 pilgrimage.

The team is made up of journalists from the print, broadcast and online media organisations across states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, urged members of the team to project the image of the country accurately while in the Holy Land.

He said “you were chosen as professional media men and women and as Muslims. We expect nothing other than the best from you.

“We appeal to you to adhere to the rules and regulations of the host country, Saudi Arabia, to be at par with its standard.”

Hassan said that the management team of NAHCON would continue to provide the best services to pilgrims before, during and after the Hajj.

“To provide efficient service, the entire management and those on directorate cadre in the commission will not perform Hajj this year.

“We will be in Makkah but not engage in the rituals of Hajj in order to serve Nigerian pilgrims.

“We want to be able to provide full service without hindrance or going against the Islamic tenet of Hajj operations.

“We will be on ground to meet the needs of pilgrims at all times. We hope to fully satisfy our pilgrims and leave a legacy as upheld by

the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

Sheik Suleiman Momoh, the Head of Planning, Research, Information and Library Services, stressed the need for objectivity and cross

checking of facts from officials of the commission.

He called for synergy among officials of the commission and the media team for harmonious coverage of the Hajj operation.

“I advise that as Nigerians and Muslim professionals, be fast in writing what’s good to give a good impression of the commission and the

country as you engage in this holy pilgrimage.”

Hajiya Fatima Mustapha, the Chairman of the National Media Team and Head of Media of NAHCON, pledged effective coverage of the

2022 Hajj by the team.

She thanked the chairman and management of NAHCON for giving her a free hand to choose competent persons for the assignment.

She said “this responsibility will not be taken lightly. The entire team would work seamlessly for the overall success of informing

Nigerians and the world about activities of pilgrims during the period.” (NAN)

