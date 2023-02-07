NAHCON establishes institute to train, certify employees in hajj sector

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday established the Hajj Institute of Nigeria to train and certify all employees in the Nigerian Hajj and Umrah sector.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, made the disclosure at the opening of the institute at Hajj House in Abuja.

Hassan noted that the establishment of the institute would improve the quality of manpower in the hajj and umrah sector and enable the country to be at par with global industry standards.

The chairman also said that the institute would provide an avenue for skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development of youths and

be reference point globally for hajj and umrah training.

He also said that the institute would play a key role in exploring the economic potentials abound in the sector which businesses and teeming youths could explore.

” I am confident that the institute will play a critical role in ensuring that Nigeria reaches and remains at the forefront of excellence in the global Hajj and Umrah industry.

” You will agree with me that the world is rapidly advancing in technology and it has become imperative that NAHCON keeps pace with these global trends.

” In view of this, it has become necessary for us to refocus our strategies and embrace the latest advancements in ICT.

The Saudi Vision 2030, which all Hajj entities across the globe need to align to, has placed a high premium on excellent pilgrims’ services driven by ICT.

” It is for this reason that the Hajj Institute of Nigeria will provide a platform for training and research on various aspects of hajj and umrah, including the use of technology to improve our operations and services.”

Hassan said that the management of hajj in modern times had gone beyond the trial by error system it was used to.

According to him, with the help of ICT, operational activities have been propelled to a more efficient levels with near-zero room for mistakes which needs the right skilled manpower to run.

” Therefore, the birth of the institute marks the commencement of academic activities which will serve as added impetus to NAHCON’s quest for sustainable hajj management system in Nigeria.

” We recognise the economic potentials of hajj and umrah and it is time for us to leverage these opportunities and make them significant contributors to Nigeria’s economy.”

Hassan disclosed that 4th Board of the Commission had chosen to be the pioneer students of the institute not only because of its confidence in the quality of the programmes but to also commence the process of taking Hajj and Umrah to the next level from the very top.

” It is my strong belief that me and my colleagues in the board will emerge from this programme more educated and better prepared to steer the affairs of Hajj in Nigeria.”

” Subsequently, more programmes will be rolled out for the different hajj and umrah stakeholders in the public and private sector.” (NAN)