NAHCON commends Saudi authorities for Hajj, Umrah management

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan has commended the Saudi authorities for dissipating uncommon energy and unmatched resources in the management of Hajj and Umrah affairs.

Hassan made the commendation at the 47 Grand Symposium on Hajj, organised by Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Port City of Jeddah, on Thursday.

Represented by the commission’s Deputy Coordinator, Makkah, Alhaji Alidu Shutti, the chairman advised that the symposium be made an annual event in view of its importance and richness of its contents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the symposium was declared open by the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, with the theme “The Jurisprudence of Ease in Hajj”.

It was organised among others, for capacity building in understanding, collaborating and unifying pilgrims in particular and the Muslim world in general.

It also provided avenue to fashion out ways pilgrims would perform all pilgrimage rites with ease and relative comfort.

Th event would also harness knowledge, technological know-how, practicable actions, developments and new approach to a stress-free performance of Hajj rituals.

Side attractions at the symposium included an exhibition by different bodies of experts in the Hajj industry, technology and innovations.

Those in attendance included the President of the Commission for the two Holy Mosques and the Chief Imam of Ka’aba, Shaykh Abdur Rahman Al-Sudais, Muftis from Tunisia, Uzbekistan and Indonesia.

Others were: Heads of Security, Defence and Mashã’ir Provinces and Nigeria was represented by the Nigeria’s Consul-General in Jeddah, Amb. Bello Kazaure, while NAHCON’s delegates to the symposium were led by Shutti. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

