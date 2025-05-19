NAHCON chairman lauds Madinah team’s feat on smooth Hajj operation

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has commended the outstanding efforts of the Madinah team in receiving Nigerian

By Deji Abdulwahab

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has commended the outstanding efforts of the Madinah team in receiving Nigerian pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj.

The NAHCON boss said this in a statement issued by Hajiya Fatima Usara, the commission’s Assistant Director, Information and Publication, in Madinah on Sunday.

he dedication, discipline, and tireless commitment of the Madinah team, describing their round-the-clock efforts in the service of pilgrims as a sacrifice for the success of the pilgrimage.

“As the first point of contact for the pilgrims, the Madinah team has gone above and beyond, sacrificing sleep and comfort to ensure that the pilgrims are warmly received, well-fed, and properly guided.

“Their performance has been truly commendable,” he said.

The NAHCON boss further expressed gratitude to the airlines and other key stakeholders whose contributions have been instrumental in the smooth and successful operations recorded so far.

“The NAHCON management can not thank the NAHCON staff enough, nor can management adequately appreciate the airlines and other various partners for their seamless cooperation.

“It has been a collective effort, and the results are showing,” the Chairman said.

Saleh assured the public that the focus would soon shift to Makkah, where the next wave of arriving pilgrims will be received.

He gave assurance that the Makkah team was fully prepared and has already braced up to replicate and even exceed the standard set in Madinah.

He expressed deep confidence that pilgrims would enjoy a smooth Hajj experience this year.

The NAHCON boss concluded with a prayer for continued success throughout the Hajj season, reaffirming NAHCON’s resolve to abide by its vision statement: “To provide efficient and effective services to the pilgrims. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)