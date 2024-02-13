NAHCON Chairman, Arabi set to hold Media Briefing

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has announced that its Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, is set to hold a scheduled media briefing.

A statement by the Commission said the purpose of the briefing is to provide updates to the media and the public regarding crucial matters pertaining to the 2024 Hajj.

“This event is strategically timed to coincide with Chairman Malam Jalal Arabi’s fourth month in office, having assumed duty on 18th October 2024 in an acting capacity. The Chairman will also address various matters arising from his tenure during this period.

“Formal invitations will be extended to respective media houses for their participation in this informative interaction,” the statement said.