NAHCON: Beware of Fraudulent Recruitment Messages





The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has disowned what it called fraudulent recruitment messages being circulated around.

A statement signed by Fatima Sanda Usara, Assistant Director, Public Affairs,

NAHCON, said the Commission “is not currently recruiting full-time officers, or any other staff for that matter”



Sanda Usara said “It has come to the Commission’s attention that misleading information is being forwarded to individuals falsely claiming recruitment for full-time officers within NAHCON or as medical team members and other Hajj ad-doc committee members. NAHCON is not currently recruiting full-time officers, or any other staff for that matter and any messages suggesting otherwise are false.



“The authentic application process for the Hajj medical team is exclusively conducted through the official portal and is still ongoing. The Commission urges the public to disregard any alternative communication channels and only rely on information from the official NAHCON portal.



She added, “Importantly, NAHCON wants to emphasize that it will never request money from any individual during the recruitment process as the application is free. We urge the public to be cautious of scammers attempting to exploit unsuspecting individuals.



“Though efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for spreading these fraudulent messages, NAHCON management will appreciate the cooperation of the public in remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activities.



“Once again, please be advised that NAHCON is not currently recruiting any category of officers, and any messages suggesting such recruitment are false. The official application process for the Hajj medical team is ongoing and can only be accessed through the official NAHCON portal at nigeriahajjcom.gov.ng. “