The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has attributed the successes recorded in the 2025 Hajj operation to teamwork, hard work and dedication by all stakeholders.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, said this at the Post-Arafat Stakeholders’ meeting in Makkah.

Usman thanked the stakeholders for their tireless efforts towards successful 2025 Hajj operation.

“We thank you all for being part of the 2025 Hajj Operation. We recorded so many successes this year, and these were possible because of your teamwork, hard work and dedication.

“I thank you for your tirelessly work to ensure the success of this year’s Hajj.

“I have no words to express my deep appreciation and gratitude for your efforts in this regard, I only pray Almighty Allah to reward you abundantly,” he said.

The NAHCON boss, who said the return airlift of pilgrims would begin on June 13, expressed hope to complete it within a period of three weeks.

In his remarks, Mr Aliyu Abdulrasaq, NAHCON Commissioner of Policy, Personnel and Finance, stressed the need for stakeholders to plan ahead 2026 Hajj to mitigate the challenges of visa, accommodation and other logistics.

”I want to make it known to the public that preparation for Hajj 2026 has begun. The Saudi Authority has warned that we must keep the timeline of all the activities.

“The idea of not getting visa, not preparing, not getting accommodation, and all other logistics are not going to be entertained in the 2026 Hajj Operation,” Abdulrasaq said.

The NAHCON commissioner emphasised the need to open some accounts to mitigate the challenges of Business Travel Account (BTA), cash and card issues.

“It is advisable that we look at the issue of accommodation properly and carefully. We can renegotiate before going back to Nigeria,” he said.

He expressed optimism that if all necessary documents were well prepared for the 2026 Hajj operation, the accommodation will be comfortable and meet all the standards.

According to him, there is no point in coming for a negotiation. We have to do that now before we leave this country.

Prof. Abdulrasak Alaro, while delivering his report on behalf of the NAHCON Ulama Team, lauded the smooth 2025 Hajj operations.

According to Alaro, this year’s Hajj exercise, as far as the national ulama is concerned, went smoothly.

“We engaged in so many activities, all tailored towards achieving the slogan of this year’s Hajj, which is Hajj and positive change.”

He said that the Ulama team engaged pilgrims in the area of awareness creation and personal guidance.

“There was intensive awareness creation and guidance when they were approached.

“Also, I am happy to make it known to all of us gathered that National Weather Mountain introduced some innovative approaches in this chapter of our manifesto.

“For the first time, we had four flags in our own local languages, that Nigerian pilgrims can just click their phones and seek guidance of any area of the pilgrimage or Hajj rights.

“A total of 10 maps were distributed to scholars who are multi-faceted and competent to give guidance on areas of Hajj practices in Hausa, Igbo, fulani, Yoruba, Kanuri, and other local languages.

“One of the innovative approaches that we also introduced this year was another intensive media activity that accompanied our awareness creatio,” he said.

According to him, the National Ulama team produced a two-page magazine that taught pilgrims about every necessary step of their Hajj exercise.

“In addition to that, we also produce on a daily basis, what we call messages from Nigerian scholars.

“This feature saw some of our notable scholars in Nigeria disseminate very inspiring and life-transforming messages to pilgrims on a daily basis,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)