NAHCON approves 110 tour operators for 2024 Hajj

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has approved 110 Private Tour Operators’ Companies for the issuance of 2024 Hajj licenses and slots allocation.

Mrs Fatima Usara, Assistant Director, NAHCON, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Usara explained that the development resulted from the thorough screening of the respective companies after meeting the requirements for the hajj license.

She said that part of documents required for eligibility include certificate of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and the International Air Transport Association Certificate (IATA).

Usara said,” Others are accredited staff and principal officers with no record of criminal conviction, presentation of evidence of owning N30 million minimum share capital, possession of standard corporate office and evidence of having operated eight years of Umrah successfully or two years of Hajj operations.

” A N25 million refundable security deposit must also be submitted. The purpose of this is to protect the interest of the registered pilgrims in case of contract violation or other infringements.”

She said that a total of 155 companies applied out of which 58 were initially successful while 97 companies were disqualified.

Usara added, ” But given room for appeal. 80 companies appealed and out of this number 52 companies met the criteria for qualification making a total of 110 private operator companies that resultantly qualified.

” For the full list, please go to the NAHCON website on https://nahcon.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/COMPANIES-APPROVED-FOR-2024-HAJJ-SLOT.pdf “

She said that the commission was holding further discussions with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Usara stated that the discussion centre around the ministry’s earlier policy to prune down the number of tour operators that would participate in the 2024 hajj operation from Nigeria and other parts of the world. (NAN)

