NAHCON allocates 860 Hajj seats to Yobe

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 860 seats to Yobe for the 2022 holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Bukar Kime, Executive Chairman, Yobe Hajj Commission, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Thursday.

He said 516 of the seats would be micro allocated to participants of Hajj Saving Scheme of Jaiz Bank, while the rest 344 seats were reserved for intending pilgrims under Pay-As-You-Go Scheme.

Kime said most intending pilgrims under Pay-As-You-Go had deposited money with the commission since 2019, advising them to raise the deposit to N2, 565, 265 per seat.

“NAHCON is yet to release the exact fare for the 2022 Hajj, which will be based on all Hajj components.

“Consequently, we are receiving N2. 5million per seat pending the release of tabulations from NAHCON.

“Depending on the figures released by the commission, intending pilgrims will either be requested to complete their payment or receive some refund,” he said.

He said the commission has commenced weekly sensitisation training for intending pilgrims on Hajj rites as well as rules and regulations governing the exercise.

Kime said it was compulsory for every intending pilgrim to receive COVID-19 vaccination at least 72 hours before his departure to Saudi Arabia.

The chairman listed individuals exempted from 2022 Hajj to include pregnant women, unscrupulous people, adults of 65 years and above and children under 18.

He said the state was awaiting communication from NAHCON on pre Hajj meeting to finalise arrangement on accommodation and feeding of pilgrims.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

