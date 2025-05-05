NAHCON advance team departs for Makkah to establish Hajj groundwork

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has officially commenced 2025 Hajj operations with the departure of its Advance Team to the Kingdom

By Deji Abdulwahab



The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has officially commenced 2025 Hajj operations with the departure of its Advance Team to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Shafii Mohammed, Principal Information Officer, NAHCON.

Mohammed stated that the team, comprising key operational staff and senior members of the National Medical Team, departed Abuja on Monday following a farewell ceremony held at the Hajj House.

The Director of Administration and Human Resources, Alhaji Babagana Bukar, commended the team’s performance during the previous Hajj and reaffirmed his trust in members of the team.

He appealed to the NAHCON Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, and the management to continue to extend support to the team to ensure successful outing.

In his address, the NAHCON chairman urged the team to approach the assignment with deep sense of duty and commitment, emphasising the sanctity of the task ahead.

Saleh said “you are not going there to sleep, you are going there to serve the guests of Allah.

“Please cooperate, help one another, work as a team, and discharge your responsibilities with sincerity. If you succeed, the commission succeeds.”

He assured them of the commission’s backing and reminded them to fear Allah as they execute their duties.

On his part, Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, the Commissioner for Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), described the team’s role as central and strategic to the success of the operation.

He said “you are expected to carry out your responsibilities with the highest level of responsibility, dedication and patience.”

He urged the team members to approach the tasks with purpose and integrity.

Dr Mustapha Sani, the commission’s Secretary, assured the team that welfare packages had already been approved by the chairman, reiterating NAHCON’s commitment to staff support throughout the Hajj period.

“You are laying the foundation for this year’s operation. Your success is the commission’s success,” he affirmed.

Malam Alidu Shutti, the Director of Inspectorate and Compliance and Deputy Makkah Coordinator, who spoke on behalf of the team, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in them.

He added that “we are professionals. We are tested and capable hands. We will not let you down.”

He also sought for the chairman’s continuous support as they undertake their responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Advance Team is responsible for establishing the groundwork for the entire Hajj operation, including accommodation arrangements, airport reception protocols and coordination with Saudi Hajj authorities.

The team’s efforts will pave the way for seamless arrival and welfare of Nigerian pilgrims, medical personnel and state officials.

The departure of the Advance Team marks a major milestone in the 2025 Hajj preparations and the official start of Nigeria's participation in this year's pilgrimage, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.