NAHCO seals handling extension deals with 3 international carriers

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) says it has sealed the extension of handling contracts with three international carriers.

The company’s Group Managing Director, Mr Indranil Gupta, made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the international carriers are Emirates, Turkish and Virgin Atlantic airlines.

Gupta said that with the extension of handling contracts with the three international carriers, the company was set to meet its N300 billion revenue projection by 2029, as announced recently at Facts Behind the Figures presentation, at the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX).

He said that the extension of the contract was a delight for the company and its shareholders.

“For 45 years, NAHCO has been the leader in ground handling service in Nigeria and the entire West Africa region.

“We will continue to lead the way, satisfy our clients and delight our shareholders. It is a promise we will keep.

“NAHCO will continue to invest in equipment and in training to meet our obligations to our clients and to meet our revenue target,” Gupta said.

Mr Saheed Lasisi, the Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO Aviance, described the contracts signing as a significant development in the relationship between NAHCO and the organisations.

“It is a measure of the trust that the airlines have in us that they have extended our contract with them for these respective years.

“We are so delighted with this and will go beyond expectations in making them the most satisfied airlines operating into and out of Nigeria,” Lasisi said.

According to him, any airline that provides the best service will depend on the ground-handler that provides the best service, to keep its topflight position.

He said that NAHCO was honoured with the trust reposed in it by these reputable carriers.

NAN recalls that Emirates, which resumed schedule flight operations to Nigeria in October, had previously appointed NAHCO to provide it with complete ground handling services.

This arrangement will now be in place for the next five years.

The handling company also has a good relationship with the British carrier, Virgin Atlantic, as well as the Turkish Airlines, which has been consistent for years. (NAN)