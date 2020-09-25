NAFRC will remain committed to being world-class centre, says Commandant

Share the news













As the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) graduates 256 retirees, and retrains 68 officers; the Commandant, AVM Kingsley Lar, on Friday said that the centre would remain committed to being a world-class one.

AVM Kingsley Lar said this at the Passing Out Ceremony (PoC) of those who graduated from the Senior/Mid Level Officers’ Entrepreneurship and Management Course 01/2020 and NAFRC Trainees Course 02/2020.

He said that the institution would continue to explore ways to enhance the process of teaching and learning in order to produce better citizens for the development of the country.

“NAFRC remains committed to the vision of being a world class centre of excellence for the training of vocational skills not only for disengaging military personnel but also to members of security and para-military agencies and the entire Nigerian citizens.

“We will continue to explore ways and means to enhance the process of teaching and learning at the centre to produce better citizens for the development of a greater nation,” he said.

He said that the centre also would through its programnes help to reduce crimes and vices as it provides beneficiaries with needed skills.

“The training we provide helps beneficiaries to be equipped with skills for self-sustenance, earn meaningful incomes while being positively engaged.

“This helps to reduce crime and criminality as well as other vices from our society, and contributing toward building a greater Nigeria,” he said.

Lar said that the graduation and the PoC were historic because the centre trained and graduated non- members of the Nigerian Armed Forces in various entrepreneurship and vocational studies.

“This ceremony is historic as it is the first time this centre is training and graduating non-members of the Nigerian Armed Forces in various entrepreneurship and vocational studies.

“The participants are from the Nigerian Customs Service, Department of State Service, National Intelligence Agency and Defence Intelligence Agencies.

“The centre in conjunction with the Mushin Local Government Council successfully conducted the various vocational training for citizens in the area as well as youths from different military barracks across Nigeria,”he said.

He also said that such gesture had been extended to other military formations in Abuja, Bauchi, Kaduna, Makurdi and Kerang in Plateau.

“The centre’s Agriculture Wing has conducted training and cultivated several economic trees and vegetable farms at the Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ojo; and the NAF Base, Ikeja while the Navy Town Ojo is being finalised,” he said.

To complement the already existing vocational workshops, I approved the introduction of new vocational workshops in paint making, communications, equipment repairs and floriculture.

Sen. Istifanus Gyang representing Plateau North at the Senate who attended the event commended the Commandant for his effective leadership and also the management of the centre.

“As a member of the National Assembly, I will say that the funds that we have appropriated to this institution have been judiciously utilised in the upgrading of the facilities This is very commendable.

“This is what we like to see unlike the usual poor maintenance we witness in Nigeria. This has defied that negative trend and has brought a maintenance culture and making the environment so inviting.

“I commend him and his team as well as the management staff that this is what should be replicated across the country in all our institutions,” he said.

Gyang said that the Senate would not relent in ensuring that the Armed Forces were equipped and empowered to deal summarily with the myriads of security challenges that continue to confront the nation.

“Within the competing demands, we in the National Assembly have, all this while, given appropriate attention to the Armed Forces given the serious security challenges we’ve been confronting as a nation,” he said.

Gyang, speaking on the Defence Trust Bill, said that the Senate would speed up legislative process to ensure it gets across to the president.

“The Defence Trust Bill is in the works and we will speed up the legislative process to ensure that we get it across to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“And I believe that the president will equally give speedy attention by assenting to the bill. We appreciate our Armed Forces despite the very many challenges,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAFRC’s various courses include: Rabbitry, Fisheries, Engineering, Technical, Management, Security.

Others are : Paint making, communications, equipment repairs and floriculture. (NAN)

Related