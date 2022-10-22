NAFEST: Lagos has laid good precedence – Runsewe

By Taiye Olayemi

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has commended the Lagos State Government for the laudable preparation toward the 35th edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST).



Runsewe gave the commendation on Friday in Lagos during a media tour of the National Stadium, venue for the forthcoming festival tagged “Eko NAFEST”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival will hold from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13.



He said going by the level of preparation toward the festival, Lagos State had so far laid beautiful precedence for other states in trying to host subsequent editions of the festival.



According to him, the state has been able to rebrand various sites within the National Stadium where some aspects of the festival will hold.



He said the state had made provision for conducive accommodation, toilet facilities, waste disposal, medical centres, ambulance services and more.



He noted that in the history of NAFEST, no state had been able to prepare this much within a short time, over the years.



“This entire edifice here in National Stadium has been abandoned over 25 years now and here we are, Gov. Sanwo-Olu has renovated and rebranded it for the purpose of the festival.



“It is so evident that Gov. Sanwo-Olu matches his words with his actions, the level of preparation here signals that revellers will have a memorable festival.



“When I was invited to visit the facilities for the 35th NAFEST, I thought it was a joke but couldn’t believe that such kinds of facilities exists in Lagos State.



“From the history of NAFEST, this is an upgrade to the standard of facilities we have been exposed to, for me, Lagos state is ready to host the federation.



“Before now, we rarely have a venue for cultural market, we got it and several other things, Lagos is indeed setting a beautiful pace for other states to follow,” he said.



Runsewe lauded the accommodation arrangement made so far, considering the free wifi services revellers would enjoy and unlimited access to basic amenities like electricity and water.



According to him, the state remains well organised in its planning process as each of the accommodation halls are labelled, exploring the brands of the state.



He urged other states coveting the hosting right for the festival to take a clue from Lagos state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

