NAFEST 2020: Runsewe urges Nigerians to disregard fake news portraying Plateau in bad light

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe, has urged Nigerians to disregard the fake news being circulated to portray Plateau in a bad light.

Runsewe made the call while declaring open a Traditional Cuisine Competition taking place at the ongoing 2020 NAFEST festival in Jos on Thursday.

He described Plateau as peaceful and one of the best states to successfully host a very colourful festival in the country recently , in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and the dwindling economy.

“Fake news and a lot of bad stories have been flying around putting Plateau in bad light, infact some participants were advised not to come to the state for fear of the unknown.

“I want Nigerians to disregard these fake news being peddled around, thank God the participants are very delighted to be here and have seen how peaceful, accommodating and beautiful this state is,” he said.

The director-general disclosed that 24 states, including the FCT, had so far participated in the festival which was expected to end on Nov. 28.

Plateau sCommissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, in a remark, said that the multiplier effects of the festival could not be quantified, as it had united the country and would boost the economy of the state and the country.

Manjang also said that the festival had made every participant an ambassador of Plateau whom was capable of changing the negative narrative people had about the state.

State Commissioner for Tourism, Mrs Tamwakat Weli, in an address, urged Nigerians to embrace the culture and food of each other, stating that food had the power to unify and strengthen a nation. (NAN)