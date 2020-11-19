NAFEST 2020: Plateau tasks youths on proper conduct

Plateau Government has urged youths in the state to exhibit proper conduct during the forthcoming National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) to be hosted by the State from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Manjang said the youths, being the Ambassadors of the state, should showcase the hospitality and good image the state was known for.

“Youths should conduct themselves in a manner that will give us the image we are known for as the Home of Peace and Tourism,”he said.

He also called on them to use the opportunity of the NAFEST platform to showcase their talents and skills to the world.

“The youths should try to involve themselves in commercial activities; art works can be sold which would benefit them and the state,”he said.