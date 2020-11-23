NAFEST 2020 opens in Plateau

The 33rd National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST 2020) got underway in Jos with a command performance by host Plateau State on Sunday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that weeklong festival, which will end on Saturday, was themed, “COVID-19: Cultural Dynamism”.

NAN reports that the command performance by Plateau cultural troupe showcased the need for Nigerians to embrace peaceful co-existence through dance, music, poems, melodrama and other cultural renditions.

The troupe also sensitized the audience on the need to adhere with COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Earlier, Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), organizer of the annual festival, said Plateau had the best weather with numerous cultural potential capable of attracting tourists.

The Director-General said that the essence of the festival was to enable the participating states to showcase their culture to the world.