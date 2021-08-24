NAFDAC warns drug, food processors against obtaining licences through agents  

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned drug and food processors against applying for licences through consultants.

Prof. Olusola Adeyeye, Director-General of the Agency, gave the warning at a Public Enlightenment and Stakeholders Forum for the North East, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Adeyeye, represented by Mr Fori Tatama, Director, Planning Research and Statistics in the Agency, said that processors and vendors should avoid registering their products through consultants or middlemen.

Adeyeye called on the prospectus entrepreneurs to register directly with its offices across the 36 states and the FCT.

“NAFDAC did not ask any entrepreneur to do his registration through consultants, anyone can apply directly to us for license.

“NAFDAC doors are open for entrepreneurs, manufacturers, traders, importers and food related packaging businesses,” she said.

The D-G warned Nigerians against patronising social media platforms that advertised substandard, unsafe and falsified NAFDAC regulated products.

She said that most of the addresses on the label of such products on social media platforms could not be traced or tracked by the Agency.

She also decried the indiscriminate application of paracetamol in cooking meat and beans, adding that the trend affect kidney and caused liver failure.

Adeyeye further urged the people to provide credible information to the Agency to enhance its campaign against circulation of fake and substandard products.

In his remark, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, commended the gesture, saying the enlightenment exercise would enhance awareness creation in the society.

Adamu, represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Abba, Sarakin Bauchi (a title holder in the council), urged the people to report fake and unwholesome products in circulation to the Agency. (NAN)

