NAFDAC warns against U.S. recalled drug

October 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



has urged the public, healthcare professionals, distributors and importers who are in possession of recalled lots of Ruzurgi (Amifampridine) 10mg tablets to discontinue sale or use.The is in a statement signed by the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye on Friday in Abuja, the recall of the drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S.-FDA).Adeyeye noted that was informed by the U.S.-FDA the drug was found to be contaminated with yeast, mold and aerobic bacteria based on laboratory test results.

RUZURGI is indicated for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in patients are six to less than 17 years of age.

LEMS is an autoimmune in which the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues.

The attack occurs at the connection between nerve and muscle (the neuromuscular junction) and interferes with the ability of nerve cells to send signals to the brain.

The boss added the use of the defective product in patients with underlying immunosuppressive conditions such as LEMS increases the concern for serious infections.She, therefore, encouraged health professionals and patients to report adverse events or quality problems experienced with the use of the medicine to the nearest office.She called for handover of the remaining stock to the agency’s nearest office or via [email protected] 
or the website — www.nafdac.gov.ng. (NAN)

