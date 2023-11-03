NAFDAC urges nursing mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding

….Exclusive breastfeeding

By Sani Idris

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) has advised nursing mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding to improve the health status of their newborns.

The North West Director of the agency, Mrs Josephine Dayilim, gave the advise at a one-day workshop on the ban on promotion of breast milk substitutes on Friday in Kaduna.

British Agency, others in trouble for contempt of Nigerian Court(Opens in a new browser tab)

The workshop was organised by NAFDAC, in collaboration with the Carelink Resource Foundation.

Dayilim, represented by Rahila Maishanu, NAFDAC Desk Officer in charge of breast milk substitutes in Kaduna, expressed the need for stakeholders to educate nursing mothers to maintain exclusive breastfeeding.

Community Cluster Farming, Industrialization and Food Security in Nigeria, By Agbaji Chinedu(Opens in a new browser tab)

She said that nursing mothers needed to be sensitised on the dangers involved in using breast milk substitutes on their newborns.

He said that there was a code that expressly banned the inappropriate marketing and advertising of breast milk substitute.

She said that the code also banned the promotion of such products.

Imo guber: IGP pledges zero tolerance for criminals(Opens in a new browser tab)

Dayilim called on stakeholders to adhere to the code, while urging them to also step down the initiative to their communities.

She appreciated their efforts towards sensitising the public on the importance of embracing exclusive breastfeeding.

Nigeria may boil over Rivers crisis, says Ijaw National Congress(Opens in a new browser tab)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants at the workshop cut across various organisations, such as National Union of Road Transport Workers, traditional leaders and health workers, among others.

Making the Renewed Hope Agenda Work for Nigerians(Opens in a new browser tab)

The participants promised to adhere to the code and implement it in their respective domains. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

