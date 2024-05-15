NAFDAC urges manufacturers to ensure wholesome products

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged manufacturers to ensure that Nigerians consume only wholesome products for good health.

The NAFDAC North-West Zonal Director, Mrs Josephine Abbas, made the call at a one-day stakeholders forum organised by the agency on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Abbas described the gathering as a major milestone in protecting people against the effects of unwholesome foods, falsified medical products, dangerous cosmetics, poor water quality and other substandard regulated products.

She added that “the objective is to intensify and expand the scope of our informal and formal behavior change communication strategies to reach vulnerable communities, especially at the grassroots.

“Propagation of food and drug safety information is an important aspect of NAFDAC’s regulatory work, well informed and educated citizenry is the bedrock of effective regulation.

“Getting feedback from our stakeholders is key to our multi-year review of our guidelines, regulations and laws governing our operations and that of the stakeholders.”

She said the agency would ensure that Nigerians consumed only products that have been registered and certified by it as the leading regulator of products.

“We cannot compromise public health and we will do the right thing to safeguard the health and lives of Nigerians,” she added.

The NAFDAC Coordinator in Sokoto State, Mr Garba Adamu, explained that NAFDAC’s core mandate includes safeguarding public health.

Adamu said the effort was to enhance customer activities, obtain direct feedback and criticisms on NAFDAC activities as agency’s objectives are dynamic, especially the guidelines and user regulations.

Alhaji Nasiru Garka, the Chairman of Sachet Water Producers Association, commended NAFDAC on the initiative that would surely strengthen their relationship and enhance adherence to guidelines.

The Chairman of Bakers Association, Alhaji Ibrahim Gandi, assured continued partnership with NAFDAC, stressing that the interactive activities should be routine in recognition of its importance to consumers’ safety.

Mr Ibrahim Binji and Abdulmajid Yusuf from ACPN and Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN), commended NAFDAC for organising the event and advocated more platforms to regulate activities, as well as licence issuance.

Mr Lawalli Salisu from Agrochemical Dealers Union, said union members face challenges of warehouse as most of them use rented shops in markets.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured discussions on regulatory services, production guidelines and issues between participants and NAFDAC officials. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu