NAFDAC uncovers establishment selling expired Agro-chemical inputs in Borno

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it had uncovered an establishment engaged in alleged illegal sale of unwholesome and expired agro-chemical inputs in Maiduguri.

Malam Nasiru Mato, the agency’s Zonal Director, disclosed Thursday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

He said the agency made the discovery during mop-up activities at the Maiduguri Central market following intelligence report.

Mato said various expired and unregistered products worth over N25 million, were seized during the raid.

He listed some of the products to include; glycel, agrosyler micronutrients fertiliser, NPK gel fertiliser, fel fertilzers with urea and geidvap insect killer, among others.

“The Agency’s mandate for zero-tolerance and fight against unwholesome substandard regulated products must be sustained.

“The Agency cannot close its eyes and watch unpatriotic citizens continue to do harm and damage to the health of the people.

“We are calling on marketers of agro-allied inputs to play the game by the rule by keying into laid-down procedures as stipulated in NAFDAC Act CAP N1 LFN 2004 and accompanying regulations and guidelines,” he said.

Mato emphasised that unregistered and expired agro-chemicals could have possible detrimental effect on the environment and toxic to users too.

He called on the public not to hesitate furnishing NAFDAC with credible information that would assist the agency in fishing out violators, adding that the long arm of the law would not leave any act of sabotage go unpunished.(NAN)