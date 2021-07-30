NAFDAC trains officers on quality management system global procedures

National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday conducted training on quality management system global procedures for its staff in the North-West geopolitical zone.



NAFDAC Coordinator in Kaduna State, Mr Nasiru Mato, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the training, conducted Online, was part of rebuilding process to uphold standard.



Mato said the training would equip officers with the necessary knowledge of Quality Management System and techniques of applying same in the workplace to ensure the attainment of the NAFDAC’s quality objectives.



He said Quality Management System approach was a veritable concept and tool employed by organisations in the conduct of their core activities, processes and operations for optimum, effective and efficient service delivery.



According to him, the goal is to safeguard the health of citizens.



” It is against this backdrop that NAFDAC, North West Zonal office, conducted training. tagged: ‘NAFDAC Global QMS Procedures,’ with a view to acquainting officers on the general concept of QMS, documentation process, standard operating procedures, as well NAFDAC quality policy,” he said.



He said they were also trained on ” quality manual, issues of risk management, key performance indicators, non – conformances, concept of business continuity plan and internal audit processes.” NAN)

