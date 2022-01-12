NAFDAC to intensify post-marketing surveillance in Kaduna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says it will intensify post-marketing surveillance in the state.

The NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Mr Nasiru Mato disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Mato said post-marketing surveillance of all Regulated Products was important as it would reduce fake and counterfeit products in the state.

He explained that the post-marketing surveillance would be all-encompassing and multifaceted from upstream to downstream production to post-production handling, distribution, and sales of regulated products.

“Generally, the post-marketing surveillance entails assessment of Good Manufacturing Practice, Good Hygiene Practices and Good Storage Practice of the manufacturing facilities in the state.

“The ban on street hawking of drugs is still in force and this is an area we are going to exert a lot of energy’’ he said.

According to him, NAFDAC will intensify routine visits to ascertain the level of compliance and strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures by manufacturers as part of surveillance in the state.

“We will also continue to talk tough on artificial ripening of fruits with hazardous calcium carbide and use of dyes in red oil will be intensified too.’’

According to him, conducting regular survey on regulated products will help required regulatory action.

“We want to intensify effort on post-marketing surveillance in the state so as to promote rational and safe use of products in the state.’’

The coordinator commended the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye for providing an enabling environment responsible for the achievements so far recorded by NAFDAC in the state. (NAN)

