NAFDAC to clampdown on illegal herbal medicine dealers in Kaduna

August 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



   National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC)  it will clampdown on unethical and illegal advertisement of herbal medicines in Kaduna State. State Coordinator, Mr Nasiru Mato, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

He said excesses and arbitrary advertisement of herbal medicine products in state were quite alarming and needed to be checked.“Herbal medicines or traditional medicines as they are often called are as old as man himself, in recent times however, excesses and arbitrary advertisement of these products are quite alarming.“NAFDAC is statutorily mandated to regulate and control their manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale and use for safety, quality and efficacy.“

As such, these products must undergo mandatory laboratory evaluation and subsequent certification and registration”, he saidMato therefore advised traditional medicine vendors to comply with agency’s call on them to get registered and obtain certificates before advertising their products, to avoid sanctions.“NAFDAC is ever willing to strengthen and regularise herbal medicine practice in conformity with its mandate of safeguarding public health,” the coordinator added.

He reiterated agency’s commitment in ensuring strict compliance, as well as adoption of massive education and sensitization to put all relevant stakeholders in know.

coordinator assured that agency would continue to do its best in safe guarding people’s lives without putting anyone out of business.Mato however warned that NAFDAC would sanction any unethical practice detrimental to and safety.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,