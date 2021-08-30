NAFDAC to clampdown on illegal herbal medicine dealers in Kaduna

The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will clampdown on unethical and illegal advertisement of herbal medicines in Kaduna State.The State Coordinator, Mr Nasiru Mato, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

He said the excesses and arbitrary advertisement of herbal medicine products in the state were quite alarming and needed to be checked.“Herbal medicines or traditional medicines as they are often called are as old as man himself, in recent times however, the excesses and arbitrary advertisement of these products are quite alarming.“NAFDAC is statutorily mandated to regulate and control their manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale and use for safety, quality and efficacy.“

As such, these products must undergo mandatory laboratory evaluation and subsequent certification and registration”, he saidMato therefore advised the traditional medicine vendors to comply with the agency’s call on them to get registered and obtain certificates before advertising their products, to avoid sanctions.“NAFDAC is ever willing to strengthen and regularise the herbal medicine practice in conformity with its mandate of safeguarding public health,” the coordinator added.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment in ensuring strict compliance, as well as the adoption of massive education and sensitization to put all relevant stakeholders in the know.

The coordinator assured that the agency would continue to do its best in safe guarding people’s lives without putting anyone out of business.Mato however warned that NAFDAC would sanction any unethical practice detrimental to public health and safety.(NAN)

