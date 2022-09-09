NAFDAC to clamp down on erring restaurants in Kaduna State

By Stella Kabruk

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will embark on surveillance visits to restaurants and fast food outlets in Kaduna State.

The State Coordinator, NAFDAC, Nasiru Mato who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna, said the purpose was to ensure the operators’ adherence to good hygiene practice.

Mato said the agency had observed that some of the quick service restaurants and fast food outlets did not adhere to its guidelines on good hygiene and needed to be checked.

“We want to begin a massive surveillance visit to quick service restaurants and fast food outlets in the state with a view of ensuring adherence by the operators to NAFDAC guidelines on good hygiene practice,” he said.

He said the visit was also to familiarise the agency with some restaurants and fast food outlets to ascertain their compliance to laid down guidelines, standards and operating procedures.

The state coordinator noted that the visit was intended to be a continuous exercise so as to cover every nook and cranny of the state.

Mayo said NAFDAC would check for the use of food grade utensils, personal hygiene and environmental hygiene as some of the critical components of good hygiene practice.

He said the agency would also check for provision of insect proof nettings to prevent cross contamination.

“We shall also be looking at recommended storage conditions for all raw materials, use of appropriate apparel and general sanitary condition, including provision of adequate water system convenience,” he said.

He added that water used in food preparation must be from an established source and should be well-treated before use.

“Essentially, a dedicated washing area with appropriate channel for waste water must be provided,” the state coordinator added.

According to him, the surveillance visits are intended to re-awaken operators in food business to all aspects of NAFDAC regulations that affect their operations and ensure compliance.

He also urged operators of restaurants and other food outlets to come forth for Good Hygiene Practice Certification.

He said: “If you have yet to register, I urge you to do so to avoid sanctions.

“The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeyeis is committed to ensuring that all regulated products meet the necessary quality and safety requirements.” (NAN)

