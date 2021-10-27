NAFDAC to begin surveillance of drug hawkers in Kaduna State

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says preparations have been concluded to start massive on drug hawkers in Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Coordinator of agency, Mr Nasiru Mato disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Mato said that drug hawking was of major concern to NAFDAC and state.

He said that complete ban of drug hawking was still in force and all medicines must be kept at appropriate temperature as prescribed manufacturer to achieve desired efficacy, potency and safety.

“Drug hawking exposes commodities to severe temperatures, high humidity and other unfriendly climatic conditions. This is unacceptable.

“Hawking of drugs compromises ethics and standards of sale and distribution of medicinal products. How could one be in business of a commodity of which you do not have prerequisite knowledge?

“Drug hawking is a serious violation of drug law hence the should always purchase medicines from registered drug outlets.

risks associated with patronising drug hawkers are dangerous and very lethal,” he said.

Mato said NAFDAC had been up and doing to educate and sensitise unsuspecting on inherent dangers of patronising drug hawkers.

“Drug hawkers must not be allowed to toy with lives of the people,” he said. (NAN)

