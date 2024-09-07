NAFDAC signs MoU with National Counter Terrorism Centre

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Counter Terrorism Centre to tackle counterfeit drugs.

By Aderogba George

The signing of the MoU is contained in a statement issued by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN reports that the National Counter Terrorism Centre is domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Adeyeye said that the move was part of the National Action Plan to prevent distribution of medicines used for terrorism, banditry and violent extremism in the country.

According to the NAFDAC boss, the MoU signed between the two agencies is significant in reducing deaths among youths.

Adeyeye said the MoU would ensure that potential hazardous chemical threats that could have adverse effects on lives were adequately managed.

She also said that the MoU would ensure that the use of hazardous chemicals for malicious intent by non-state actors for development of weapons of mass destruction was prevented.

The NAFDAC boss thanked the Office of the National Security Adviser for always identifying with the agency.

She assured the National Counter Terrorism Centre of a more strengthened partnership.

The statement also quoted the National Coordinator of National Counter Terrorism Centre, Maj.-Gen. Adamu-Garba Laka, as saying that the MoU represents a commitment to shared goals, mutual support and effective cooperation.

According to him, the MoU signifies dedication to leveraging on both agencies’ respective expertise, resources and capabilities to strengthen response to terrorism.

Laka said that the MoU was also to prevent radicalisation and protection of the society from the devastating impact of violent extremism.

He added that the partnership with NAFDAC would enhance information sharing, cooperation on intelligence as well as capacity building and joint operations.

“By combining our efforts and forging a united front against terrorism, we are better equipped to confront this multifaceted challenge and uphold the safety and security of our country,” he said.(NAN)