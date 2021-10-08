NAFDAC shuts down 4 yoghurt production companies over non-compliance

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) office in Kaduna State has closed four illegal facilities engaged in the production of unregistered yoghurt.

The State Coordinator of the agency, Nasiru Mato, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Mato said that the agency sealed the facilities during its surveillance activities in the state for lapses hinging on: unsatisfactory good manufacturing practice, poor hygiene practice, and operating with expired licence.

He said that the monitoring exercise was part of measures put in place by the agency in the state to ensure that only quality and wholesome products are produced, distributed, and sold to their consumers always.

”Dairy products and water-based drinks are very sensitive products that are susceptible to possible contamination.

“Thus, they must be produced strictly under the highest degree of hygiene, hence, the need for the manufacturers to operate under acceptable and standard sanitary conditions always.

” In the light of the foregoing, we want to seize this opportunity to strongly emphasise that strict adherence to operational standards must be maintained and upheld by the producers of yoghurt and other water-based drinks for the safety of their consumers.

“That will avert possible detrimental consequences on the health of the consumers.

” Routine and surveillance activities will continue to be intensified on the manufacturers of regulated products in every nook and cranny of Kaduna State by NAFDAC, ” Mato said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...