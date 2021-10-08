NAFDAC shuts down 4 yoghurt production companies over non-compliance

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) office in  Kaduna State  has closed four illegal facilities engaged in the production unregistered yoghurt.

The State Coordinator the agency, Nasiru Mato, stated this in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Mato said that the agency sealed the facilities during its surveillance in the state for lapses hinging on: unsatisfactory good manufacturing practice, poor hygiene practice, and operating with expired licence.

He said that the monitoring exercise was part measures put in place by the agency in the state ensure that only quality and wholesome products are produced, distributed, and sold their consumers always.

”Dairy products and water-based drinks are very sensitive products that are susceptible possible contamination.

“Thus, they must be produced strictly under the highest degree hygiene, hence, the need for the manufacturers operate under acceptable and standard sanitary conditions always.

” In the light the foregoing, we want seize this opportunity strongly emphasise that strict adherence operational standards must  be maintained and upheld by the producers yoghurt and other water-based drinks for the safety their consumers.

“That will avert possible detrimental consequences on the health the consumers.

” Routine and surveillance activities will continue be intensified on the manufacturers regulated products in every nook and cranny Kaduna State by NAFDAC, ” Mato said. (NAN)

