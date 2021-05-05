NAFDAC sensitises Yobe MSMEs on product registration, value addition –coordinator

May 5, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



National Agency for and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in collaboration with Yobe government, on Wednesday, sensitised Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) on product registration and value .

Dr. Bukar Usman, NAFDAC Zonal Director, North-East, said at occasion in Damaturu that Federal Government had identified MSMEs as very critical to the economy of the nation.

“Therefore, agency, whose mandate is to some of these products, decided to embark on sensitisation across country.

“NAFDAC considers Yobe state as an excellent partner in executing our mandate in the state, which is why we are here to sensitise and educate these entrepreneurs on the basic tips, clues and easiest way to their products, so that they can add value to commodities, especially commodities, without compromising quality and safety of the product.”, Usman said.

He explained that value entailed transforming or converting raw materials into finished or semi-finished products, maintaining product quality.

Usman added that at the end of the sensitisation the agency hoped to increase the of people engaged in adding value to their products.

“This will have a lot of multiply effect on the individual , on the economy of the and also the state as a whole by improving its Internally Generated Revenue(IGR).”, he said.

In remarks, Gov. Mai Mala Buni described the sensitisation as part of the recovery process from the destruction of activities in the state.

Represented by Alhaji Abdulkarim Mai-Umar, Buni said the state government partnered the agency so as extend the reach of locally produced goods to markets both within and the country.

Mr. Dadingelma, NAFDAC Co-ordinator in the state, said with the creation of more awareness in the populace, the agency hoped that more companies would their products in order protect general public. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,