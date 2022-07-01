NAFDAC sensitises NYSC members on E-registration of products 

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

has embarked on sensitisation of youth corps members on product registration requirements.

The state Coordinator of the agency, Mr Nasiru Mato, said this on Friday during the orientation lecture session

on product registration and standards regulations organised by the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship

Development (SAED) in Kaduna State.

Mato said the new digitised innovation referred to as NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System

(NAPAMS) is seemless, technology-driven, real-time enabled application for products registration online.

According to him, the process is unique, interactive, and has transparent features which allow clients to be involved at

every stage all the way from start to finish.

He added that “with NAPAMS, all the necessary prerequisite documents are submitted and vetted online, and clients can

freely monitor the status of the application so submitted anytime as long as internet connectivity is available.

“To this end, intending manufacturers of regulated products with low risk under MSMEs can register their products via NAPAMS.

“The decentralisation of registration process which means the products can be approved and registered at the zonal levels

also opens a great window of opportunity for registration within stipulated timeline.

“Product registration with NAFDAC has multiple advantages which include marketing authorisation, consumer confidence,

quality, safety, efficacy and competitiveness.

“The tool also serves as data base for registered NAFDAC regulated products for enhanced and easy retrieval of information.”

He listed other gains of the product registration with NAFDAC as backward integration, business development, self-reliance

and economic growth, “which is now just a *click* away with the deployment of NAPAMS.’’

Mato commended the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, “for her untiring efforts to make the agency

a model, as well as top notch regulatory agency.”

The youth corps members also applauded NAFDAC for the enlightenment on the rudiments and workings of the new concept.

(NAN)

