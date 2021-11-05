NAFDAC sensitises corps members on product registration in Kaduna State

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has embarked on sensitisation of corps members on product registration requirements.

The State Coordinator of the agency, Mr Nasiru Mato said that the agency had made it easier for businesses in the country to register their products through the NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the orientation course was organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kaduna.

Mato said that products registration with NAFDAC usually threw up different questions and requests.

He said that acquiring licences for NAFDAC regulated products was mandatory for the prospective manufacturers to secure marketing authorisation.

He said that the registration process was now made easier by NAFDAC on its e-registration platform referred to as NAPAMS.

“The e-registration is seamless, interactive and clients can get real time feedback and responses at every step thus can always monitor the progress and status of their application anywhere online.

“Product safety, quality, wholesomeness competitiveness and consumer confidence are among the numerous advantages of product registration with NAFDAC.”

Mato implored the corps members who had obtained entrepreneural skills to take advantage of NAPAMS to register their regulated products which have minimal risks under MSME category.

He said that the system offered greater transparency, reduction in possible registration bottlenecks as well as registration timeline.

He urged them to see products registration with NAFDAC as a stepping stone to boost businesses, self-reliance, economic growth and empowerment. (NAN)

