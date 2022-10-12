NAFDAC seizes unregistered N1m products in Kaduna

By Stella Kabruk

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has seized drugs worth a million naira in Kaduna.

The State Cordinator of the agency, Nasiru Mato, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said the products were seized in Jaji, Kagoro, Kafanchan, Mararaba Jos and within the township.

Mato said during the activities, several brands of unregistered aphrodisiacs, analgesics and cosmetics were seized and would be subjected to laboratory investigation for further necessary regulatory actions within the ambit of the law.

“It is against this backdrop that NAFDAC recently goes on broad spectrum routine and surveillance visits to establishments in several parts of the state for strict compliance.”

He said the visits were also to ensure that regulated products available to the consumer exhibited the desired quality, safety, and efficacy.

He said the decision was to ensure the agency rid the state from circulation of substandard regulated products.

“NAFDAC has deployed real – time digital cutting edge technology for use by consumers called Mobile Authentication Service (MAS) to establish on the spot whether drugs are genuine or fake, to ensure the safety of the consumer always.

The Coordinator cautioned against illegal advertisements of regulated products in any form.

He urged consumers to always check product labelling for product name, NAFDAC Registration Number, Production Date, Expiry Date, Batch Number, storage condition, direction for use, name and location address of the manufacturer.(NAN)

