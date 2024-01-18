Thursday, January 18, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNAFDAC seizes N4.5m expired Maggie cubes in Sokoto
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

NAFDAC seizes N4.5m expired Maggie cubes in Sokoto

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
69

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has seized 24 cartons of expired Maggie cubes, worth N4.5 million in Sokoto.


NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Mr Garba Adamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the agency’s patrol team made the seizure, while the owner was apprehended and sanctioned accordingly.


Adamu said that some traders had capitalised on the non-checking of levels and expiry dates of products to transport expired or about-to-expire goods into the markets.
“Some marketers are in the habit of dumping expired or about-to-expire products in markets in Sokoto and environs, while some are taken to border markets and rural areas for consumption,” he said.


The coordinator cautioned traders against selling adulterated, counterfeit, unregistered and expired goods to the public, reiterating that NAFDAC would continue the enforcement at all the times.
He urged Nigerians to always check the NAFDAC registration levels as well as the manufacturing and expiry dates of items before using them.
Adamu commended sister agencies, law enforcement agencies, traders’ associations, individuals and groups for their supports to NAFDAC toward safeguarding public health. (NAN) 

By Habibu Harisu

Previous article
Gombe to hold LG poll on April 27By Hajara UsmanGombe to hold LG poll on April 27
Next article
Davos: UNDP, African leaders launch Timbuktoo initiative to unleash Africa’s start-up revolution
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.