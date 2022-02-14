NAFDAC seizes aphrodisiacs in Kaduna

NAFDAC said on Monday that it seized various brands of unregistered aphrodisiacs in Kaduna.

An aphrodisiac is substance drug that causes sexual arousal, brings on desire, increases sexual pleasure performance.

NAFDAC Coordinator in Kaduna State, Mr Nasiru Mato, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that seizures resulted from raids it conducted to rid state of unregulated products.

He listed products seized to include: Coffee, Honeymoon, Viga 150000, Zahidi Coffee and Big Boss.

“NAFDAC has sensitised consumers several times on inherent dangers of arbitrary of such products due to their possible effect on health.

“They can damage vital body organs. drugs overwork heart which could result to hypertension and sudden death.

perceived `benefits’ are far less than risks attendant on consumption of these substances,’’ he said.

Mato advised that sex stimulating drugs be used only on doctors’ prescription. (NAN)

