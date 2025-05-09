NAFDAC seals water plant in Lafia

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down a registered water factory in Lafia, Nasarawa State, after it was caught illegally producing five different water products.

Mr Anga Emmanuel, Deputy Director and Head of the NAFDAC Lafia office, disclosed this to journalists on Friday during a press briefing.

He said the factory, originally licensed to produce Mainima Table Water, was discovered during a routine inspection to be manufacturing other unregistered products.

He said one Mr Christian Chukuma was arrested during the visit.

According to Emmanuel, the illegally produced brands included Bilal Table Water, Nkonjun Table Water, Anumzi Table Water, and Agbeni Table Water, none of which originated from Lafia.

“All the other products he was found to be producing are not from Lafia; one is even in Kaduna State,” he said.

He added that the factory’s license had expired and that it failed to meet basic manufacturing compliance standards.

Emmanuel explained that Bilal and Agbeni were registered in Doma Local Government Area (LGA), Nkonjun in Akwanga LGA, and Anumzi in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

He described the act as fraudulent and dangerous, and warned others engaged in similar practices to desist or face legal consequences.

Emmanuel emphasised that NAFDAC would intensify its surveillance to ensure only safe and regulated products reached consumers.

“The factory has been shut down and the culprit will face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others,” he stated.

The deputy director also called on the public to report any suspicious or unregistered products in their areas for immediate action.

Meanwhile, Chukuma confessed to producing the unregistered water brands.

Speaking to journalists, he blamed economic hardship for his actions and pleaded for leniency.

He claimed that the actual owner of the facility was unaware of the illegal operations, as he had only rented the space.(NAN).(www.nannews.ng).