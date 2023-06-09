NAFDAC seals shop in Zuba, Abuja, for allegedly selling unregistered aphrodisiacs

By Franca Ofili

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday

sealed a shop in Zuba, an outskirt of FCT, for allegedly selling unapproved aphrodisiacs to Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the aphrodisiacs are: garin yansun, sabon mai-siket, ruwan jaraba, tunkude,

fenugreek powder and al-khausara herbal syrup (man power).

Mr Bubuchiki Godiya, a member of the Federal Taskforce, Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC, said that “the agency

received an Intel that Yunusa Adamu was manufacturing unregistered herbal preparation.”

Godiya said that the agency sent some of its team members to investigate and on arrival they found that there were many unregistered herbal drugs.

He said that Adamu claimed to have purchased the herbal drugs from Kano and Kaduna markets.

According to him, even though Adamu gave the invoice of some of the products to the team, he still denied producing any drugs.

“We will investigate for more evidence; the shop has more than 15 different varieties of products.

“Many of them have pornographic pictures which are not acceptable and the agency cannot register a drug or any product with pornographic pictures.

“The drugs are all over the shop that is why we have evacuated as much as we can and we are still going to seal the place until we conclude our investigation.

“We will go with the suspect in order to record his statement and investigate more to know our next line of action,’’ Godiya said.

He said that the agency’s standard of procedure would be to investigate the suspect.

Godiya said that samples would be taken to the laboratory for analysis and with the result; the agency would know the way forward.

On his part, Adamu told NAN that he bought the drugs from Kano and Kaduna markets, and that he had been in business for a very long time,

saying that “it is what people know me for.”

He said that his chairman, who was not available, would bring the necessary documents to the agency. (NAN)