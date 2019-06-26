NAFDAC seals off 144 patents, illegal food vendors in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Taskforce on Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Food (NAFDAC) in Delta state has sealed off 144 Patent Medicine Stores and Business Food Centers.

The affected Business Food Centers were sequel to their alleged involvement in selling fake products without NAFDAC registration numbers as stipulated by the laws.

Delta state Chairman, Etubiebi Williams who spoke to Journalists on Wednesday said that the Taskforce raided Sapele and Okpanam communities where they uncovered many unregistered food centers without NAFDAC registration numbers.

“We are committed to the enforcement on the ban on hawking of medicines / drugs, advertisment in open places of the cure of manners of diseases/ illnesses, selling of drugs or processed foods without NAFDAC registration numbers”, Williams said.

He said that violators of the laws governing the pharmacy profession will be prosecuted and if convicted, will attract a fine of N500,000) or five years jail.

Williams said that the products without NAFDAC registration numbers were confiscated, adding that public address system used by traditional medicine practitioners to advertise their products were seized and demand notices were served them.

He said that the Taskforce was set up to check the suffering of the people of Delta and residents who had been exposed to quacks in food and drugs business across the state.

