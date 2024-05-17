NAFDAC seals cosmetics shops, confiscates unregistered brands in Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed over five shops that deal on cosmetic products within the cosmetic section of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC).

NAFDAC enforcement officials sealed the shops for stocking and selling “Dr. Teal’s” brand of a range of cosmetics product, and samples of the cosmetics brand were seized.

Mr Ishidi Sunday, Chief Regulatory Officer of NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, addressed newsmen in Lagos during the raid on Thursday.

“We’re here today on this operation in respect of the complaint we received in the office on alleged faking or counterfeiting of Dr. Teal’s range of cosmetic products from the registered trademark owner and the market authorisation holder.

“Technically, any regulated product that does not have NAFDAC registration number is considered fake.

As it is, any product that is not registered, we cannot vouch for the quality and safety of the use of this product by the general public.

“Since it is our mandate as an agency to safeguard the health of Nigerians and ensure that all regulated products are safe and of good quality, we’re here on this operation; we can only confirm its safety of use through laboratory analyses.

“The shops will be unsealed after administering our necessary stipulated sanctions; we have sanctions for sale, manufacture or distribution of unregistered products.’’

He said that necessary sanctions would be given to violators.

“Our focus was primarily on Dr. Teal’s.

“Therefore, in order to avoid distractions, we’re considering the exigencies and the number of shops we have to visit, we focused mainly on the product in question.

“We evacuated three unregistered products; shower gel, oil, and lotion.

“With the guide of a few contracted men known as ‘the pointers’, the enforcement team was able to locate two of the suspected shops: shop 158 and shop 159 at the Excellent Line, though their owners were not met on the ground.’’

Also, another shop called Cubana Stores (Global Venture) located at Phil Halmark Plaza, opposite ‘Kano Plaza building was sealed for stocking and selling the Moisturising Body and Bath range of the alleged unregistered Dr. Teal’s brand of cosmetic product to the public.

An invitation letter to NAFDAC office was issued to the owners of the shops.

Cubana Stores owner, however, claimed to be unaware of the allegation of non-registration of the product and led the team to the “Perfect Trust’’, located at.the Kano Plaza building, where he said he bought it from.

However, the enforcement team of NAFDAC could not seal the shop because receipt and evidence of purchase payment from Perfect Trust was presented by Cubana Stores owner to confirm transaction.

At Okas Global Link Ltd, another suspected cosmetics shop alleged to be a distributor of the declared unregistered Dr. Teal’s products, the enforcement team confiscated more than 200 cartons of various range of the brand.

“There are a lot of health challenges associated with the use of fake cosmetic products, depending on the bleaching agents or the active ingredients in that particular cosmetic.

“Take for instance, if a cosmetic product contains mercury which is a bleaching agent, the person will develop freckles—red-dark patches on the skin, that will eventually lead to skin cancer.

“Some of them, like hydroquinone, NAFDAC allows only certain percentage; but when it is in excess, it becomes a threat to the skin.

“You know, skin toning has to do with inhibiting the enzyme that produces melanin that gives us natural pigmentation.

“So, what the compound does is inhibit the activities of these enzymes that convert phenylalanine, which is a precursor to melanin that gives us skin pigment, from being active, leading to toning or bleaching of the skin.

“We have administrative penalty for sales of unregistered products, according to our stipulated tariff, or prosecute violators.

“The retailers as well as the suppliers are all violators; no one is allowed to sell unregistered products,’’ Sunday said. (NAN)

By Kemi Akintokun