NAFDAC seals bakeries, medicine stores, water factories in Plateau

By Blessing Odega

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC), has sealed many unregistered bakeries for operating without the agency’s approval in Plateau.

In a statement on Friday, the Director North Central Zone, Mr Shaba Mohammed, also said that various water-packaging companies were sealed for producing under poor Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Mohammed, further said that many patent medicine stores were also sealed for selling expired and unregistered medical products..

He said that the raids were carried out during NAFDAC’s routine inspection and surveillance, conducted in Dengi (Kanam), Wase, Yelwa Shendam, Shendam, Namu (Qua’anpan) local government areas (LGAs), by Regulatory Officers from North Central Zonal Office, in Jos.

The Director, explained that the Agency’s mission was to protect and promote the public’s health by instituting an effective and efficient regulatory system that would ensure only the right quality food, drugs and other regulated products, were manufactured, exported, imported, advertised, distributed, sold and used.

He further stated that the organisation would not fold its hands and allow the manufacturing of unauthorised and unregulated products to be sold to Nigerians for consumption.

Mohammed, said the agency would ensure that Nigerians consumed only products that had been certified by competent and world class ISO certified laboratories, and were duly registered.

He enjoined the public to be vigilant and patronise only NAFDAC registered products.

The director, encouraged the public to also report violations, such as the sale of expired, damaged or adulterated products to the nearest NAFDAC Office.

He cautioned persons involved in the nefarious act of manufacturing and selling of unwholesome products to desist from such acts, as appropriate sanctions would be applied to would be offenders.

Mohammed advised intending businesses to visit the nearest NAFDAC office for guidance on how to register their products in line with NAFDAC approved guidelines.

He said that information on NAFDAC’s activities could also be obtained on the agency’s website; www.nafdac.gov.ng. (NAN)