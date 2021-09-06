NAFDAC seals 25 Kwara water factories for operating illegally, poor quality water

  National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed 25 water factories for illegal operation and poor quality production in Kwara.

Mr Azikiwe Kenneth, Kwara Coordinator of NAFDAC, disclosed in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Ilorin.

Keneth explained that agency had shut down five illegal packaged water manufacturing factories that were operating without registration from agency and that arrests had been made.

He said suspects were caught in act and confessed that they had been operating without NAFDAC registration number.

coordinator also disclosed that one of suspects was manufacturing packaged-water in residence, adding that an additional 20 registered packaged water manufacturing factories were also sealed for failing to meet Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements.

NAFDAC boss stated that those would be sanctioned in line with NAFDAC regulations and according to law.

“I wish to call on the good people of the state to always look out for NAFDAC registration number on sachet and bottle water, batch information and date markings.

is to avoid falling victims of nefarious activities of these bad elements. Also, caution applies to all NAFDAC registered products,” he said.

He appealed to the people to be vigilant and any suspicious activities to the Kwara state officers of NAFDAC. (NAN)

