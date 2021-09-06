NAFDAC seals 25 Kwara water factories for operating illegally, poor quality water

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed 25 water factories for illegal operation and poor quality production in Kwara.

Mr Azikiwe Kenneth, the Kwara Coordinator of NAFDAC, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Ilorin.

Keneth explained that the agency had shut down five illegal packaged water manufacturing factories that were operating without registration from the agency and that some arrests had been made.

He said the suspects were caught in the act and confessed that they had been operating without NAFDAC registration number.

The coordinator also disclosed that one of the suspects was manufacturing packaged-water in his residence, adding that an additional 20 registered packaged water manufacturing factories were also sealed for failing to meet the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements.

The NAFDAC boss stated that those involved would be sanctioned in line with the NAFDAC regulations and according to the law.

“I wish to call on the good people of the state to always look out for NAFDAC registration number on sachet and bottle water, batch information and date markings.

“This is to avoid falling victims of nefarious activities of these bad elements. Also, this caution applies to all NAFDAC registered products,” he said.

He appealed to the people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the Kwara state officers of NAFDAC. (NAN)

