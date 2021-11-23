NAFDAC says regulation of vet. medicines, vaccines, necessary for food safety

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says regulation of veterinary medicines and vaccines, pesticides and agrochemicals are essential for achieving food safety and security in Nigeria.

The information is in a statement signed by Mr Olusayo Akintola, the NAFDAC Resident Media Consultant, issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.Akintola stated that the Director General of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, made the submission at a virtual meeting with stakeholders in the sector.He quoted her as saying that “animal feeds, animal feed additives and feed supplements and their uses are also essential to achieving food safety and security.“Regulatory activities regarding these products are currently being reviewed.”

Adeyeye added that the agency was committed and willing to collaborate with all and sundry in activities that would ensure food security and food safety in the country.‘’Therefore, it is time for stakeholders to embrace the efforts of the government agencies toward effective regulations to achieve a giant stride in food safety in Nigeria,” she noted.According to her, the agency will continue to ensure that all available foods for consumption are safe, wholesome and of the right quality as entrenched in the NAFDAC Act Cap N1 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.She reiterated that the agency was fulfilling this mandate by adding impetus to her regulatory activities through industrial outreach and collaboration with stakeholders.

She said that the agency was fostering synergy with her technical directorates to attain a seamless regulatory process.“To this end, this year stakeholders’ engagement is designed to encourage active participation by technical directorates to adequately address all grey areas and to achieve a robust interaction.“Series of actions taken in combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) have been listed to the participating stakeholders.”

Adeyeye also said that the formulation of veterinary antibiotics had been reviewed and would not contain more than two actives,

and encouraged the use of effective biosecurity.According to her, effective biosecurity is necessary for good, hygienic and sanitary practices in the farms that will lead to

production of healthy food from animal origin.She noted that “Anti-Microbial Resistant (AMR) residues and other health risks can also be reduced in agricultural produce to ensure that the food in circulation will not cause harm or illness to consumers, while also enhancing international trade.”

The director general listed additional measures put in place by the agency to strengthen the regulation of veterinary products, pesticides, and animal feeds to include — review of packaging, presentation of pesticides and agrochemicals, aimed at achieving safe and responsible use.According to the NAFDAC boss, the emerging trend of events in global food safety has revealed that the safety of food and wellbeing of humans directly and indirectly depend on animal health and the environment. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...