NAFDAC recounts major milestones in Edo for 2024

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it recorded huge success in enforcing the ban on alcohol beverages in Edo in 2024, at the end of the five-year moratorium

Mrs Esther Itua, Coordinator of the agency in Edo disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Itua, while recounting the successes of the agency in the state in 2024, said it successfully enforced the ban on unregistered products.

She said: “We started the enforcement of the ban on Feb. 1, 2024, and it’s been a game-changer.

“We sent letters to major supermarkets and outlets, instructing them to stop displaying unregistered products.”

According to her, the response had been impressive, with many local manufacturers coming forward to register their products.

She said that the regulatory agency made the process easier and more affordable for Small, Medium Scale Enterprises in the state.

“We made the registration process easier and more affordable, with a fee of just N37,000.

“We also prioritised MSMEs products in our laboratory testing, ensuring faster turnaround times,” she said.

Itua, however, acknowledged that there were still challenges to overcome, particularly on information sharing.

“One of the major hurdles we face is lack of information from the public. We need consumers to report suspicious products and practices, so we can take action, ” she said.

Itua said that the goal of NAFDAC was to ensure that all products sold in Edo were safe, effective, and of good quality. (NAN)