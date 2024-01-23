NAFDAC receives expired seedlings surrendered by marketers in Sokoto

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has received 41 bags of expired seedlings surrendered by some marketers in Sokoto State.

NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Mr Garba Adamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that some marketers surrendered the 41 pieces of 100kg of the expired seedlings.



Adamu said that the forfeited items, comprising maize and corn seedlings, were part of the support given to farmers in Zamfara by the Federal Government, but which were sold to traders.

”When the traders realised that the products had expired, they voluntarily surrendered them to NAFDAC, which is commendable.



”We really commend the efforts of the Agro-allied Dealers Association and reassure them of our continued collaborations.

”I urge traders to be more committed to the struggle to sanitise the country of adulterated and counterfeit products,” he said.

The NAFDAC coordinator noted that some marketers were in the habit of dumping expired or about-to-expire products in markets in Sokoto and environs.



”Some of them even take these products to border markets and rural areas for consumption,” he said.

Adamu cautioned traders against selling adulterated, counterfeit, unregistered and expired products to the public, reiterating that NAFDAC would continue the enforcement at all times.

He urged Nigerians to always check the NAFDAC registration levels as well as the manufacturing and expiry dates of items before buying and using them.

The coordinator commended sister agencies, law enforcement agencies, traders’ associations, individuals and groups for their supports to NAFDAC toward safeguarding public health. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu

