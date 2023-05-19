NAFDAC raids hawkers’ outlets, seizes products worth over N2m

By Moses Omorogieva

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it seized products worth more than N2 million at hawkers’ and illegal drug sellers’ outlets in some parts of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Afolabi Aderemi, Deputy Director, Pharmaceutical Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC, Lagos State, made the disclosure on Friday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Aderemi said that the seizures were made during operations by NAFDAC personnel on Thursday evening at Mile 2, Ajegunle and Apapa areas of Lagos State.

He said that although there were no arrests, the agency was satisfied at the seizures since its main concern was to ensure that illegal and fake products were out of circulation.

According to Aderemi, the hawkers, who are always at alert of NAFDAC’s constant raids, escaped, leaving their wares behind.

He said that the raid was continuous.

“We have counselled members of the public to stop patronising hawkers in buying drugs, as what they are selling are not NAFDAC-approved,’’ he said.

The official said that a number of such hawkers had been arrested and profiled.

“ We want to know those behind them.

“We noticed that anytime we go out for raids, for about two weeks or more, the hawkers will not be found in such areas, but after sometime, they will reappear.

“We want to block their products from members of the public. If there is no supply, there would be no demand.

“Members of the public should go to registered pharmaceutical stores for drugs,” he advised. (NAN)