NAFDAC notifies Nigerians about food products over undeclared allergy

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has notified Nigerians about Van Law Food Products which is said to contain some undeclared allergy.

The notification is contained in a public alert with No. 025/2022, signed by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.Adeyeye said in the alert that Van Law Food Products, an Incorporation of Fullerton, California is issuing a voluntary recall of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it may contain undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens.She stated that the recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Soy and Wheat allergen.

According to Adeyeye, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy or Wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products.The NAFDAC boss added that subsequent investigation indicated that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in Van Law Food Product’s labeling and packaging processes.NAFDAC, however, implored importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare providers and consumers to exercise caution in the importation, distribution, sale and use of the recalled lots.

The agency also advised members of the public who are in possession of the recalled lots product to discontinue sale and use or handover stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.NAFDAC encourages healthcare professionals, consumers and patients to report adverse events related to the use of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office, or via NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLLS FREE from all networks).

The agency also advised Nigerians to report any adverse events via [email protected] or via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng. (NAN)

