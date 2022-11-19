NAFDAC: New acting D-G to convene meeting with directors

By Aderogba George

The acting Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr Monica Eimunjeze, will on Tuesday convene a meeting with directors of the agency.

The Director of Public Affairs of the agency, Dr Jimoh Abubakar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Saturday that the meeting is for the D-G to disclose her areas of focus.

He said that the NAFDAC D-G would also seek the support of the directors to excel in her new task of piloting the agency’s affairs.

Abubakar said “the new D-G wants to hit the ground running, this is why she has decided to convene a meeting with directors of the agency on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

“She wants to touch on what will be the focus of her administration, using the SWOT analysis and move in quick succession.

“What I mean by SWOT analysis is for her to look at the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats for the agency.

“The meeting will also be looking at gap analysis, this is the process companies use to compare their current performance with their desired, expected performance and look whether we are meeting our expectations.

“All these will be geared toward improving the system.”

The appointment of Eimunjeze followed the expiry of the tenure of Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye on Nov. 2.(NAN)

