NAFDAC launches pharmaceutical traceability strategy to curb drug falsification

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has launched a pharmaceutical traceability strategy document to fight the menace of Substandard and Falsified (SF) medical products.

The information is in a statement signed by the agency’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, issued to newsmen in Abuja.

She stated that the launch of the document was to prevent the loss and diversion, as well as improve NAFDAC’s regulatory control of medicine supply chain in the country.

She noted that “the mission of NAFDAF is a daunting task in the face of the chaotic drug distribution system currently existing in Nigeria. The pharmaceutical traceability strategy document presents NAFDAC’s priority objectives that will guide the development of a comprehensive operational plan.

“It will also contribute to strengthening the existing regulatory and legal framework required to publish and enforce a traceability regulation and related guideline.

“The launch of this strategy document is the first step in positioning Nigeria as leader in driving traceability of pharmaceutical products in Africa.”