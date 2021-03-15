The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has collected water samples and flavour products for laboratory analysis, following the outbreak of strange infectious disease in Kano metropolis.



The State Coordinator of the agency, Mr Shaba Muhammad, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kano, that the samples were referred to its laboratory in Kaduna for analysis.



Muhammad said the agency recieved report of manifestation of a strange disease suspected to be caused by drinking sachet water and locally processed drinks in the metropolis.



He explained that a team of officials of the agency had visited the infected persons at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Kano, and some of the affected areas.



“Reports indicated that the infection involves sachet water and local drinks suspected to be prepared with expired and adulterated products.



“We collected samples of the suspected water and the products for analysis to establish the cause of the disease,” he said.



While urging residents to be vigilant and check the label of the products, Muhammad said the agency had scaled up surveillance to check circulation of fake and counterfeit products in the state.



It would be recalled that the Kano State Ministry of Health has begun investigation of the strange disease recorded in parts of Kano Municipal, Kumbotso and Gwale Local Government Areas of the state.



The infected persons developed symptoms such as severe vomiting and urine mixed with blood after drinking suspected sachet water and local drink. (NAN)

