NAFDAC intensifies campaign against fake drugs in Nasarawa

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Nasarawa State

says it has intensified campaign against fake drugs and adulterated products in Karu Local Government Area.

The NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Mr Nantim Dadi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

on Friday in Lafia.

Dadi said that a large population in the Karu council area had made it an attractive hotspot for peddling of fake drugs, cosmetics and other substandard products.

The coordinator noted that the development informed the agency’s decision to increase surveillance to ensure that only registered drugs and other products were sold in the area.

He added that “we are aware of the huge population and potential of Karu. So, we plan to increase our activities in the area.

“But for a start, we have met many stakeholders and very soon, the impact of our activities will begin to show.

“Activities with regard to sale of fake drugs, cosmetics and other substandard products will be curtailed drastically.”

He stated that the agency was planning to engage herbal medicine marketers and manufacturers to register their

products with NAFDAC, and to increase enlightenment on regulated products.

He said “as for the traditional herbal medicine marketers, we are crafting a way to bring them together. Where there

is understanding, the people will comply.

“We are working on an awareness programme to show what it takes to register their products.

“Also, the knowledge on regulated products is a little low. What I found out here is that many people don’t even know what it means to look at the scratch card of an anti-malaria drug.

“Simple things like that are overlooked here.

“The goal is for people to be aware and begin to exercise that right, to check regulated products and make sure they comply with regulatory requirements before they pay and consume it.”

Dadi noted that global listing of products in supermarkets across the state would be a priority and would be enforced to prevent proliferation and sale of unregistered products at supermarkets.

He described it as a scheme designed by NAFDAC to help supermarket owners to have registration status for the number of products in their shops.

“Every single product that is regulated by the agency must be registered before it is sold.

“So, they brought up this guideline that enables you all to bring small packages of products which can be globally listed.

“You will be given a licence to sell that particular import at that particular time. Once it is in your supermarket and you have the global listing certificate showing that you brought it in, you will sell it.

“With global listing batch number on products, customers know the products have been analysed and checked for several things, and are safe. So, the trust is there,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...