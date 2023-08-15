NAFDAC holds workshop for Journalists in North-East

By Amina Ahmed

No fewer than 150 journalists on Monday participated in a one-day workshop organised by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director General, NAFDAC, in her remarks at the event held in Bauchi, said that sensitisation had been prioritised across the country to achieve the mandate of the agency.

Represented by Dr Leonard Omokpariola, Director, Chemical Evaluation and Research, NAFDAC, she warned members of the public against random use of products.

According to her, the fight against unhealthy practices on sales of drugs will be sustained to cleanse the system.

“Drugs that are for pharmacy and should be prescribed by a health expert are being sold on the streets.

“These drugs lose equality and efficiency due to activities of temperature, thereby causing havoc to human health.

“Milk sold per measure is also not healthy for consumption,” she said

The Director General said that the agency leveraged line agencies to sensitise the public.

Earlier, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, Director, Public Affairs of the agency, had said that the training became paramount to safeguard public health.

Jimoh, while describing the media as a tool for behavioral change and development, said that disseminating quality information would bridge the gap on public ignorance around issues of sub-standard goods and use of harmful chemicals.

He added that plans were on the way to establish desk officers across the 776 local government councils in the country to intensify campaigns at all levels.

In his remark, Mr Hassan Zaggi, President, Association of Nigeria Health Journalists, said that to enhance quality reportage on drug hawking, Journalists must have adequate knowledge to disseminate information to the public.

He enjoined participants to judiciously deploy training received at the event into beat practice.

NAN reports that the workshop was attended by journalists and stakeholders from the north–east geopolitical region that include Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Tarawa and Yobe.

Some participants also came from Plateau in the north-central zone. (NAN)

